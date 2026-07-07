Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GILD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.11.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of GILD traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.70. 2,998,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,284. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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