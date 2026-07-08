Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price points to a potential upside of 22.49% from the company's current price.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.04.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.53. 3,686,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $168.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average is $134.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $10,824,500 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 353,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $44,648,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 233,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,538,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 346.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $289,052,000 after buying an additional 1,775,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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