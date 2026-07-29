Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.01 and traded as high as $16.46. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 178,867 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Gladstone Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Gladstone Investment from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

View Our Latest Report on GAIN

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $655.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 186.47%.The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Gladstone Investment's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 960.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,946 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company's stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment NASDAQ: GAIN is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company's investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

Further Reading

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