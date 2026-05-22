Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Down 7.4% - Here's What Happened

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.49 and last traded at $128.7890. 176,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 781,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.03.

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Trending Headlines about Glaukos

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate and modestly improved its FY2026 loss forecast, indicating slightly better-than-expected medium-term earnings potential.

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate and modestly improved its FY2026 loss forecast, indicating slightly better-than-expected medium-term earnings potential. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst maintained a generally bullish long-term view, with FY2028 EPS still projected to turn positive and grow meaningfully over time.

The analyst maintained a generally bullish long-term view, with FY2028 EPS still projected to turn positive and grow meaningfully over time. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, signaling weaker near-term profitability expectations.

Zacks Research cut estimates for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, and Q4 2026, signaling weaker near-term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered FY2027 and FY2028 EPS estimates, which may have pressured investor sentiment around Glaukos’ longer-term earnings trajectory.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Glaukos from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair raised Glaukos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Trading Down 7.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.The company had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 19,573 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total transaction of $2,809,508.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,563.26. This trade represents a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $703,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,000,921.28. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,930 shares of company stock worth $6,321,363. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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