Glen Jasek Sells 2,500 Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) SVP Glen Jasek sold 2,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,993.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1%

WMB traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Williams Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.47.

View Our Latest Report on WMB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,749,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $755,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,077,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,950 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,325,482 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,281,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,992.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,704,739 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $222,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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