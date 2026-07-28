Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $812.27 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $840.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.55 million. Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company's revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Business Travel Group has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Insider Activity

In other Global Business Travel Group news, insider Evan Konwiser sold 356,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $3,327,113.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 502,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,666.94. The trade was a 41.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Peter Bush sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,123.36. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,572,683 shares of company stock worth $14,704,271 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBTG. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Global Business Travel Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore downgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.90.

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Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group NYSE: GBTG, formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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