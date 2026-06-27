Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.20 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $9.50 target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

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Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.55 million. Global Business Travel Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Global Business Travel Group's revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Global Business Travel Group

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott sold 574,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $5,369,863.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,582,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,150,217.85. This represents a 18.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Bock sold 125,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $1,170,280.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 871,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,155,761.12. This trade represents a 12.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,572,683 shares of company stock valued at $14,704,271 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,238.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,024 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group NYSE: GBTG, formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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