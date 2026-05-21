Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) CEO Amir Schlachet Sells 8,333 Shares

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $241,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,241,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,009,967. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Amir Schlachet sold 6,194 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $200,995.30.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Amir Schlachet sold 1,022 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $31,957.94.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Amir Schlachet sold 9,450 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $299,376.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $560,810.90.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $143,345.88.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,001 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $129,072.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $257,823.02.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $574,143.70.

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Global-e Online Trading Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 52,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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