Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) CEO Sells $927,212.91 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 24,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $927,212.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,116,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $152,689,441.52. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Amir Schlachet sold 58,331 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $2,112,165.51.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $536,311.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $279,822.14.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $555,644.44.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $241,657.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Amir Schlachet sold 6,194 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $200,995.30.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Amir Schlachet sold 1,022 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $31,957.94.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Amir Schlachet sold 9,450 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $299,376.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $560,810.90.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,345.88.

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Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global-e Online by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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