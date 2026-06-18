Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells $469,139.88 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 14,556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $469,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 4,002,653 shares in the company, valued at $129,005,506.19. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shahar Tamari sold 8,792 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $277,387.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $260,550.66.

On Monday, June 1st, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $279,905.47.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $270,405.85.

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $171,581.40.

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $143,147.34.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $129,265.82.

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Global-e Online Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLBE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 780.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 237.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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