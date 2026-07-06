Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells 8,332 Shares

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $298,452.24. Following the sale, the president directly owned 4,534,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,423,963.18. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Nir Debbi sold 5,180 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $179,538.80.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nir Debbi sold 6,890 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $234,397.80.

On Monday, June 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $135,270.02.

On Monday, June 1st, Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $311,152.10.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $14,965.17.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $249,311.97.

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Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Global-e Online by 73.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 67.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 780.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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