Global Industrial (GIC) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $377.3960 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.13 million. On average, analysts expect Global Industrial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. 1,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,820. Global Industrial has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Global Industrial's dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Industrial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Global Industrial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,972 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company's stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company NYSE: GIC is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company's product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

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