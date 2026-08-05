Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 5278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Global Industrial's payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIC. Weiss Ratings raised Global Industrial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Industrial

Global Industrial Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $377.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial Company will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Key Global Industrial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global Industrial reported second-quarter revenue of $386.6 million , up from $358.9 million a year earlier and above the $377.4 million analyst consensus. Gross profit increased to $155.4 million from $133.0 million, while gross margin expanded to 40.2% from 37.1%. Global Industrial Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Global Industrial reported second-quarter revenue of , up from $358.9 million a year earlier and above the $377.4 million analyst consensus. Gross profit increased to $155.4 million from $133.0 million, while gross margin expanded to 40.2% from 37.1%. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share , payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 17. The annualized payout is approximately $1.12 per share, representing a yield of about 3%. Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 17. The annualized payout is approximately $1.12 per share, representing a yield of about 3%. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings were $0.54 per share , matching analyst expectations. The result indicates the company is executing in line with forecasts despite the challenging comparison with last year. Global Industrial Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter earnings were , matching analyst expectations. The result indicates the company is executing in line with forecasts despite the challenging comparison with last year. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS declined from $0.65 a year earlier to $0.54, even though revenue and gross profit increased. The year-over-year earnings decline could raise concerns about operating costs or pressure below the gross-profit line. Global Industrial Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,006 shares of the company's stock worth $30,143,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Industrial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 307,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company NYSE: GIC is a leading business-to-business distributor of industrial products and equipment. Headquartered in Port Washington, New York, the company provides a comprehensive range of products to support manufacturing, warehousing, and facility maintenance operations across North America. Through a digital-first platform, Global Industrial combines e-commerce, direct sales and catalog-based ordering channels to serve a diverse commercial customer base.

The company's product portfolio encompasses material handling solutions (including conveyors, pallet racks and hoists), storage and shelving systems, janitorial and sanitation supplies, packaging and shipping materials, and office furniture.

Further Reading

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