Global Payments (GPN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $3.1634 billion for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. Global Payments's revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. 247,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,279. The company's fifty day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's payout ratio is -49.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Global Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 126.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,788 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $84,724,000 after buying an additional 570,413 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $345,524,000 after buying an additional 523,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 662,102 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $55,007,000 after buying an additional 283,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Global Payments by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 633,595 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,816,000 after buying an additional 265,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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