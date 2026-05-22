Global Payments Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments' current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Global Payments' Q3 2026 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPN. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Global Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,622 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.02%.

Trending Headlines about Global Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for FY2027 , Q3 2027 , and Q4 2027 , suggesting analysts see stronger profit potential over the next couple of years. Global Payments analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for , , and , suggesting analysts see stronger profit potential over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: The company recently beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS topping consensus, which may be supporting investor confidence in Global Payments’ operating momentum.

The company recently beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS topping consensus, which may be supporting investor confidence in Global Payments’ operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Global Payments presented at J.P. Morgan’s annual technology, media and communications conference, which likely kept the stock in focus but did not include a clear new catalyst.

Global Payments presented at J.P. Morgan’s annual technology, media and communications conference, which likely kept the stock in focus but did not include a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage still points to an average "Hold" rating, indicating sentiment remains cautious rather than strongly bullish.

Broader analyst coverage still points to an average rating, indicating sentiment remains cautious rather than strongly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some nearer-term and long-term estimates, including Q1 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, which may limit enthusiasm around the stock’s near-term outlook.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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