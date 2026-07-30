Global Ship Lease (GSL) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to announce earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $186.9470 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.16. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 50.01%.The company had revenue of $198.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.87 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Global Ship Lease Price Performance

GSL opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Global Ship Lease's dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 626,787 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 613,287 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 567,442 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 446,060 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,619 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSL

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease NYSE: GSL is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

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