GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Samak Azar Sells 335 Shares

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $25,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,858. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.99. 1,464,001 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.77.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFS

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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