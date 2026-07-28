GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Sells $19,135.20 in Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $19,135.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $693,665.28. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of GFS stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. 1,581,139 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,255,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company's 50 day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $92.55.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.62.

View Our Latest Report on GlobalFoundries

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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