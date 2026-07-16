Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.94 and last traded at $183.5960, with a volume of 23496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.51.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.60.

View Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Up 1.0%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Globe Life's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,603.58. This represents a 38.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $717,542.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,994,439.88. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,187 shares of company stock worth $19,529,414. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 909.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,746 shares of the company's stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,866 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $7,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,947 shares of the company's stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 34,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881,919 shares of the company's stock worth $123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 879,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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