Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

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Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $78.54 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.59. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2,178.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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