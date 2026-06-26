Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent Sells 3,800 Shares

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $17,252.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,680,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,248,108. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $6,736.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 27,859 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $127,872.81.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 430 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $2,033.90.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,711 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $31,541.70.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $31,284.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,400 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $20,768.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 24,500 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $118,090.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,100 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $50,949.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,400 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $57,040.00.

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Gloo Trading Up 3.6%

Gloo stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. 151,204 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,817. Gloo Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLOO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gloo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOO. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gloo by 5.5% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 301,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gloo during the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gloo during the 1st quarter worth $601,000.

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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