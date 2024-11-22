Gloria C. Larson Sells 10,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,051,079.50. This trade represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.5 %

UNM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group's payout ratio is 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Unum Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Unum Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

