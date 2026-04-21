GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.95, but opened at $48.9850. GN Store Nord shares last traded at $48.9850, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GN Store Nord from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research lowered GN Store Nord from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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GN Store Nord Stock Down 4.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.86.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.16). GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $738.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that GN Store Nord will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

GN Store Nord Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord's product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

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