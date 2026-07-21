goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSY shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$44.00 to C$36.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their price target on goeasy from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$46.50 to C$42.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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goeasy Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$48.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.78. The stock has a market cap of C$776.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$27.60 and a 52-week high of C$216.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($1.90) EPS for the quarter. goeasy had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 15.76%.The firm had revenue of C$412.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 20.3207343 earnings per share for the current year.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd provides financial services to own furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. It offers merchandise leasing of household furnishings, appliances, and home electronic products to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements. The company also offers unsecured installment loans to consumers. Its reportable business segments include easyhome and easyfinancial, of which it derives maximum revenue from easyfinancial segment.

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