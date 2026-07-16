Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Down 1.6% - What's Next?

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.76. 5,681 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 18,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Gogoro in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogoro presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gogoro

Gogoro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The business had revenue of $62.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gogoro

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gogoro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR - Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,126 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Gogoro worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc is a Taiwan-based technology company specializing in electric two-wheeler vehicles and battery-swapping infrastructure. Founded in 2011 by Horace Luke and Matt Taylor, the company pioneered the concept of a large-scale, on-demand battery-as-a-service (BaaS) network. Its flagship offering, the Gogoro Smartscooter, integrates a lightweight, high-performance electric drivetrain with a modular battery pack designed to be exchanged at convenient swap stations.

The core of Gogoro's business is the Gogoro Energy Network, a proprietary system of battery-swapping stations that allows riders to quickly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones.

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