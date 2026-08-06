Golar LNG (GLNG) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5640 per share and revenue of $131.9130 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.55 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 30.10%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Golar LNG Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of GLNG opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Golar LNG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi raised its stake in Golar LNG by 29.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,586 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,915 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,100 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNG. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Golar LNG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a "conviction-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

Further Reading

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