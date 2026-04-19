Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.1429.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

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Gold Fields Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Gold Fields Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 633.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $42,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,136 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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