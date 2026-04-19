Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.14.

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Gold Fields Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of GFI opened at $49.94 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the company's stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,751 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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