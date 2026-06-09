Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Gold.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gold.com

In other news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,096,000. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 530,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,370,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000,021.50. This trade represents a 18.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 730,338 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,096 and have sold 90,000 shares valued at $3,723,200. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gold.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gold.com by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,575 shares of the company's stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gold.com by 69.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Gold.com by 42.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 277,029 shares of the company's stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 82,637 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Gold.com in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gold.com by 424.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,547 shares of the company's stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 35,244 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. 83,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,209. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $42.99. Gold.com has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold.com will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Gold.com's payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Further Reading

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