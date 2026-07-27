Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $189.91 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 24.64%.The company had revenue of ($5.28) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GBDC

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,374 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,767 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company's stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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