Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 780,027 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Lalia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $33,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,312 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,759 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,828 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,864,751 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 651,110 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,019,148 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 597,918 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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