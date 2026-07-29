GoodRx (GDRX) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $193.2310 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. GoodRx had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. GoodRx has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Weiss Ratings lowered GoodRx from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on GoodRx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 756,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,207,340 shares of the company's stock worth $38,947,000 after purchasing an additional 624,182 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in GoodRx by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 575,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500,365 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 487,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 403,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company's stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: GDRX operates a digital healthcare platform designed to help consumers compare prescription drug prices at retail pharmacies across the United States. Through its website and mobile applications, GoodRx aggregates pricing and discount information from a wide network of pharmacies, enabling users to access coupons and savings programs on both generic and brand-name medications. The platform also features price transparency tools that inform patients about cost variations and available discounts to alleviate the financial burden of prescription medications.

In addition to its core drug pricing service, GoodRx offers telehealth services under the GoodRx Care brand, providing virtual consultations for a range of non-emergency conditions and prescription needs.

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