Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share and revenue of $4.1174 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.4%

GT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 978,302 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,636. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,512 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,047,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 551.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 1,034,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 875,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a leading tire manufacturer and rubber products supplier with more than a century of innovation in its portfolio. Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling in Akron, Ohio, the company has grown into a global enterprise known for its engineering expertise and quality standards. Over its history, Goodyear has pioneered advances in tire technology, from early pneumatic designs to modern high-performance and fuel-efficient solutions.

Goodyear's core business encompasses the design, production and distribution of tires for a variety of markets, including passenger cars, commercial trucks, off-the-road vehicles, aircraft and specialty applications.

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