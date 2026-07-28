Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 40,077 Shares

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 40,077 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.72 per share, with a total value of $2,473,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,534,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,398,726.88. This represents a 1.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 113,646 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $6,630,107.64.

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Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. 977,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSHD. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 484.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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