Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 82,689 Shares

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $3,453,919.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,050,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $294,493,370.12. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,751 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $2,926,261.36.

On Friday, May 1st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,090 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $230,678.80.

On Wednesday, April 29th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,307 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $255,107.49.

On Tuesday, April 28th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 179 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $8,781.74.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 545,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 85.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 164,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goosehead Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goosehead Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Goosehead Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here