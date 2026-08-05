Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $6,531,000.00 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,531,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,767,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $441,995,939.91. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 22,481 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,503,304.47.

On Thursday, July 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,519 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $166,934.13.

On Wednesday, July 29th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 125,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $8,713,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $390,806.88.

On Tuesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $1,826,711.16.

On Friday, May 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $3,453,919.53.

On Thursday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,751 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $2,926,261.36.

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Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 461,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $95.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 484.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,333 shares of the company's stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 72,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3,485.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 386,906 shares of the company's stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 376,114 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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