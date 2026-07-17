Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.7273.

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GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $3,453,919.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,050,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $294,493,370.12. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston bought 2,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,568.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368. This represents a 56.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $480,718 and have sold 219,192 shares valued at $9,092,267. Corporate insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 484.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $104.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company's revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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