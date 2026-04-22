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Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Goosehead missed expectations: quarterly EPS was $0.37 versus consensus $0.52 (a $0.15 miss) and revenue was $79.48M versus estimates of $105.16M, with a net margin of 7.62% and ROE of −21.31%.
  • The stock rose about 2.2% to $45.65 on the news, trading 365,454 shares; the company has a $1.67B market cap and a 12‑month range of $39.64–$114.76.
  • Director Louis Goldberg bought 5,575 shares at $44.85 and insiders own 38.07% of the stock, while analyst coverage is mixed with an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.45.
  • Interested in Goosehead Insurance? Here are five stocks we like better.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 2.2%

GSHD traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. 365,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,570. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis Goldberg bought 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $250,038.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $250,038.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,464 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Weiss Ratings cut Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Goosehead Insurance from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Goosehead Insurance from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

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