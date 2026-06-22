Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Up 7.9% - What's Next?

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $39.8060. 43,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 473,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $3,453,919.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,050,356 shares in the company, valued at $294,493,370.12. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Arthur Martin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $173,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $480,718 and have sold 219,192 shares valued at $9,092,267. Insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goosehead Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goosehead Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Goosehead Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here