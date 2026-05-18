Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price Up 10.7% - Still a Buy?

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) was up 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.91 and last traded at $41.6940. Approximately 43,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 453,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 9.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, Director Louis Goldberg purchased 5,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $250,038.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,575 shares in the company, valued at $250,038.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 5,090 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $230,678.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,203,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,476,034.72. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,576 shares of company stock worth $494,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,878 shares of the company's stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 42.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,452 shares of the company's stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company's stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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