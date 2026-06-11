Gordon Haskett Boosts Earnings Estimates for Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Gordon Haskett boosted their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report released on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett analyst C. Grom now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.85. Gordon Haskett has a "Hold" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Gordon Haskett also issued estimates for Dollar General's FY2030 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2031 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $113.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 0.6%

Dollar General stock opened at $110.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.90. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

Trending Headlines about Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s profitable same-day delivery business is reportedly strong enough to support a pilot subscription program, suggesting a potentially higher-margin way to monetize e-commerce demand. Dollar General's profitable delivery business spurs subscription pilot

Dollar General’s profitable same-day delivery business is reportedly strong enough to support a pilot subscription program, suggesting a potentially higher-margin way to monetize e-commerce demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted stronger Q1 same-store sales, driven by higher traffic and positive comps across categories, reinforcing the view that Dollar General’s value proposition is resonating with customers. Dollar General's Same-Store Sales Strength Suggests More Growth Ahead

Recent coverage highlighted stronger Q1 same-store sales, driven by higher traffic and positive comps across categories, reinforcing the view that Dollar General’s value proposition is resonating with customers. Positive Sentiment: The company’s strong Q1 beat, raised full-year guidance, and dividend declaration continue to support sentiment around earnings momentum and shareholder returns. What Dollar General (DG)'s Strong Q1 Beat, Guidance Hike and Dividend Move Means For Shareholders

The company’s strong Q1 beat, raised full-year guidance, and dividend declaration continue to support sentiment around earnings momentum and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised several long-range earnings estimates for Dollar General, but kept a Hold rating and a $115 target, which suggests the brokerage sees steady improvement but not a major re-rating yet.

Loop Capital raised several long-range earnings estimates for Dollar General, but kept a rating and a $115 target, which suggests the brokerage sees steady improvement but not a major re-rating yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research and Gordon Haskett also made mixed forecast changes, with some longer-term estimates lowered and others left more favorable; overall, the revisions point to a still-cautious but stable outlook for DG’s earnings trajectory.

Wolfe Research and Gordon Haskett also made mixed forecast changes, with some longer-term estimates lowered and others left more favorable; overall, the revisions point to a still-cautious but stable outlook for DG’s earnings trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Dollar General has also been mentioned in several “value stock” and “non-tech stock” idea lists, which may add to investor interest but is not a direct catalyst.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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