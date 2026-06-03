Gordon Haskett Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $70.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett's target price points to a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shake Shack from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.12.

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Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,937. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $144.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.39 per share, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,059.55. This represents a 6.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,470 shares in the company, valued at $335,311. This represents a 22.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 50,616 shares of company stock worth $3,109,782 in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company's stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 56,985 shares of the company's stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,998 shares of the company's stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 58,404 shares of the company's stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,595 shares of the company's stock worth $164,154,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Shake Shack

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reaffirmed its hold rating on Shake Shack and set a $70 price target , implying upside from current levels. TD Cowen rating reaffirmed on Shake Shack

TD Cowen reaffirmed its rating on Shake Shack and set a , implying upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst data also showed Shake Shack still carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating , suggesting Wall Street remains constructive despite the recent selloff. Consensus rating of Moderate Buy

Analyst data also showed Shake Shack still carries a , suggesting Wall Street remains constructive despite the recent selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, signaling a more cautious near-term view. Morgan Stanley downgrade coverage

Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to from overweight, signaling a more cautious near-term view. Negative Sentiment: Shake Shack cut Q2 revenue guidance and lowered same-shack sales and restaurant-level margin expectations, citing macro uncertainty, competition, higher beef costs, and weather-related weakness. Fiscal second quarter 2026 business update

Shake Shack cut Q2 revenue guidance and lowered same-shack sales and restaurant-level margin expectations, citing macro uncertainty, competition, higher beef costs, and weather-related weakness. Negative Sentiment: The weaker outlook triggered multiple shareholder investigations and law-firm notices, adding legal overhang and keeping investor sentiment negative. Shareholder investigation

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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