Gordon Haskett Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $220.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Gordon Haskett from $217.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Gordon Haskett's target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Booking from $224.00 to $208.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Booking from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.64.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Booking Stock Down 2.5%

BKNG opened at $169.56 on Thursday. Booking has a twelve month low of $150.62 and a twelve month high of $233.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is $173.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.32. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $27.56 by ($26.42). Booking had a negative return on equity of 128.99% and a net margin of 20.08%.The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total value of $3,100,331.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,269,532.64. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,629. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus on revenue and EPS, management highlighted strong gross bookings, record repurchases and margin resilience — supporting upside if travel demand normalizes. Q1 Beats

Q1 results beat consensus on revenue and EPS, management highlighted strong gross bookings, record repurchases and margin resilience — supporting upside if travel demand normalizes. Positive Sentiment: Booking is rolling out and monetizing AI (KAYAK’s Ask AI; company comments that AI assistants cut costs and boost bookings), which can expand margins and reduce distribution risk over time. KAYAK Ask AI AI Assistants

Booking is rolling out and monetizing AI (KAYAK’s Ask AI; company comments that AI assistants cut costs and boost bookings), which can expand margins and reduce distribution risk over time. Positive Sentiment: Independent valuation write‑ups highlight a large indicated intrinsic discount (~44%), which can attract value buyers and support a longer‑term recovery narrative. Valuation Analysis

Independent valuation write‑ups highlight a large indicated intrinsic discount (~44%), which can attract value buyers and support a longer‑term recovery narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow: very large volumes of both calls (80,909) and elevated put buying — points to positioning and short‑term speculation rather than a clear directional signal.

Unusual options flow: very large volumes of both calls (80,909) and elevated put buying — points to positioning and short‑term speculation rather than a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Management cut its full‑year revenue growth outlook (now high‑single‑digit vs prior low‑double‑digit) citing the Middle East conflict — a key driver of the intra‑day selloff as guidance, not just results, matters. Guidance Cut

Management cut its full‑year revenue growth outlook (now high‑single‑digit vs prior low‑double‑digit) citing the Middle East conflict — a key driver of the intra‑day selloff as guidance, not just results, matters. Negative Sentiment: Multiple brokers trimmed price targets (Goldman, Citi, Deutsche Bank, RBC, Mizuho, DA Davidson, HSBC and others lowered PTs or revised models), increasing short‑term selling pressure even where ratings were maintained. Analyst Target Moves

Multiple brokers trimmed price targets (Goldman, Citi, Deutsche Bank, RBC, Mizuho, DA Davidson, HSBC and others lowered PTs or revised models), increasing short‑term selling pressure even where ratings were maintained. Negative Sentiment: Notable hedge‑fund/manager activity and insider trends: Lone Pine/Stephen Mandel trimmed a position and Quiver/others show heavy insider sales — signals some institutional profit‑taking after recent gains. Manager Trims Insider/Quiver Data

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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