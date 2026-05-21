Gordon Haskett Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Gordon Haskett's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company's current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.23.

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Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.79. The company had a trading volume of 346,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,549. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.40.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $3,201,329,000 after buying an additional 887,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat both earnings and revenue estimates in the first quarter, helped by Pro demand, spring sales execution, and online growth. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists

The company launched an AI-powered “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for Pro customers, reinforcing its push into tech-enabled contractor workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure.

Several analysts cut price targets after the report, but most still kept constructive ratings such as overweight or outperform, signaling confidence despite near-term profit pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market.

Lowe’s reaffirmed full-year guidance, which was roughly in line on revenue but below the Street on EPS, keeping expectations modest amid a weak housing market. Negative Sentiment: Management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, with consumers delaying big-ticket DIY projects; that cautious tone appears to be limiting enthusiasm for the stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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