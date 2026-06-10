Gordon Haskett Lowers Earnings Estimates for Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Gordon Haskett lowered their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett analyst C. Grom now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.11. Gordon Haskett has a "Hold" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. Gordon Haskett also issued estimates for Dollar General's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Dollar General's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS.

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DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average is $128.83. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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