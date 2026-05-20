Gordon Haskett Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $320.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $330.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Gordon Haskett's price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $377.45.

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Home Depot Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.66. 409,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $329.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after buying an additional 343,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,314,357 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,365,629,000 after buying an additional 250,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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