Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Separately, Northland Securities set a $40.00 target price on Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.50.

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Gorilla Technology Group Stock Down 1.8%

GRRR stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Gorilla Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $280.94 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of -0.14. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan S. Medeiros sold 12,604 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $153,264.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,581.76. The trade was a 37.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gorilla Technology Group by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 600,310 shares of the company's stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 394,443 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gorilla Technology Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,693 shares of the company's stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 74,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gorilla Technology Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 157,673 shares of the company's stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 55,875 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group is a Taiwan‐based provider of video computing and artificial intelligence solutions, offering software and hardware platforms for real‐time video analytics, facial recognition and edge‐computing applications. The company’s core business centers on the development of AI‐driven surveillance technologies that can be deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. Gorilla Technology Group’s platforms are designed to process high-volume video data streams for security monitoring, operational optimization and business intelligence.

The company’s flagship offerings include video management systems integrated with smart analytics modules, IoT gateways for edge-level data processing and AI engines for tasks such as people counting, license plate recognition and behavioral analysis.

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