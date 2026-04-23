Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.77%.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts: Sign Up

Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 10.8%

GRC traded up $7.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 46,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,919. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Gorman-Rupp's payout ratio is 37.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gorman-Rupp has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gorman-Rupp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 64,912 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 203.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,760 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gorman-Rupp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gorman-Rupp wasn't on the list.

While Gorman-Rupp currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here