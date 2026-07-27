Grab (GRAB) to Announce Earnings on Monday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Grab to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $990.3720 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 8:00 PM ET.

Get Grab alerts: Sign Up

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.71 million. Grab had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 10.67%. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Grab has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 331.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Alexander Charles Hungate sold 144,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $497,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,254,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,576,379.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Peter Henry Oey sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,950,165 shares in the company, valued at $24,534,082.45. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,666,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,321. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Grab from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $6.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRAB

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grab wasn't on the list.

While Grab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here