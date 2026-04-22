Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Graco had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $540.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million.

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Graco Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.42. 1,621,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,637. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Graco has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $95.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. Graco's dividend payout ratio is 38.19%.

Key Graco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Graco this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript published — useful for investors to hear management commentary on demand trends, margins and any guidance or backlog commentary that could shape Q1 expectations. Read the transcript for color on execution and outlook. Graco (GGG) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript published — useful for investors to hear management commentary on demand trends, margins and any guidance or backlog commentary that could shape Q1 expectations. Read the transcript for color on execution and outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings previews flag what to watch in the upcoming Q1 report — revenue trajectory, segment/order trends, margin drivers and FX effects. These previews are setting investor focus for the imminent quarter and explain some of today's positioning. What To Expect From Graco’s (GGG) Q1 Earnings

Pre-earnings previews flag what to watch in the upcoming Q1 report — revenue trajectory, segment/order trends, margin drivers and FX effects. These previews are setting investor focus for the imminent quarter and explain some of today's positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks deep-dive on analyst model items beyond headline EPS/revenue — analysts and investors are parsing working capital, backlog and margin assumptions to refine Q1/near-term outlooks, which may lead to whipsawing stock reactions around the print. Exploring Analyst Estimates for Graco (GGG) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Zacks deep-dive on analyst model items beyond headline EPS/revenue — analysts and investors are parsing working capital, backlog and margin assumptions to refine Q1/near-term outlooks, which may lead to whipsawing stock reactions around the print. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near- and multi‑year EPS estimates for Graco (small, but broad cuts across quarters and FYs). Notable moves include marginal cuts to FY2026–FY2028 and a handful of quarterly estimates — this lowers street expectations and is a likely contributor to downside pressure as investors mark models to the new, slightly reduced forecasts. Zacks Research lowers multiple Graco EPS estimates (MarketBeat summary)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Graco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on GGG

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $1,146,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $263,999.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,419.20. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $640,503,000 after buying an additional 242,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,057,036 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $332,556,000 after buying an additional 206,949 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,076,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $176,016,000 after buying an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,865,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $158,508,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $133,608,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco's solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company's product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

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